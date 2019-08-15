Checks are being sent to 19 deserving Pinellas County college students from the Board of Directors of the College Fund of Pinellas County.
On Aug. 3, after completing 16 hours of interviews over a four-week period, the board selected 19 Pinellas County residents to receive $1,000 per year grants to help with their college expenses. Board member Shirley Lorenzo of St. Petersburg is calling each new grant recipient to notify them of their good fortune, and $500 checks for the fall 2019 semester will be mailed out this week by Treasurer Sherry Rankine of Clearwater. A second $500 check for the spring 2020 semester will be distributed to the students at a December holiday party after their fall semester grades are reviewed.
Students whose applications met the College Fund’s grade point average and financial need requirements were selected to be interviewed. Each interview was scored based on the student’s academic and financial preparations and their attitude about the college they were attending and the degree they were seeking. Limited by the funds available, students with the highest interview scores were selected to receive grants.
“The students we interviewed this summer give us great confidence that the future of this country will be in good hands; they were awesome!” said board president Britt Hart of Seminole.
These new grant recipients join 41 additional students selected in previous years. Once selected, recipients are supported until they graduate − up to four years for freshmen − dependent upon a review of grades, finances and course load after each semester. All totaled the College Fund expects to pay out up to $60,000 in student grants this fiscal year.
The 19 newly selected students are from all over Pinellas County. Seven are from St. Petersburg, five from Palm Harbor, four from Largo and three from Clearwater. All are well qualified academically. Eleven of the new grant recipients are freshmen who combined had a 3.75 average high school grade point average (unweighted). The eight sophomores, juniors and seniors selected had a combined 3.52 college grade point average.
Most of the 19 will be going to colleges in Florida, but two are going out of state to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina and King’s College in New York City.
The College Fund of Pinellas County is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization run entirely by volunteers. Money is raised to help financially disadvantaged Pinellas County residents who have excellent scholastic potential, but insufficient funds to obtain a bachelor’s degree and thereby improve themselves, their family’s living standard, and their role in the community.
The College Fund has no paid employees. The financial contributions from its directors and advisors exceed its administrative costs; therefore, 100% of the donations from the public are used to support students. Since its founding in 1965, the College Fund has awarded over 1.1 million dollars in scholarships to over 800 Pinellas County residents.