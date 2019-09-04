Seminole Middle School math teacher Jennifer Outzs was elected to the Board of Directors of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, which advocates for high-quality mathematics teaching and learning for all students, is the world's largest mathematics education organization. The Board of Directors sets the direction, establishes policy, and oversees the activities of the Council. Newly elected board members will remain in their positions for three years.
“Jennifer is committed to effective teaching of high-quality mathematics programs,” said NCTM President Robert Berry in a media release. “She is dedicated to providing opportunities and resources for our teachers. She will serve NCTM’s Board of Directors and the mathematics education community well.”
Outzs, who has been teaching for three decades, has received a host of honors, including the Southwest Ohio Teacher of the Year, Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics and Seminole Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2015.
Outzs is an active member of the council and a member of the California Mathematics Council, Florida Council of Teachers of Mathematics, TODOS:Mathematics for ALL, and Women and Mathematics Education.
Learn more about the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics at www.nctm.org/About.