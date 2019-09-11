Pinellas County Schools was closed Sept. 3 in anticipation of severe weather due to Hurricane Dorian and to ensure the safety of students, staff, facilities and community. PCS has reviewed state instructional time requirements and determined that with only one missed day enough instructional hours remain for this school year that there is no need to schedule a make-up day.
At this time, PCS will follow the 2019-2020 schedule as planned; however, there are 12 weeks left in hurricane season. If any additional closures occur, PCS will reevaluate the need to make up days.