The Workforce Institute at St. Petersburg College will be offering a six-week UAS Video Editing and Production Course Sept. 23-Oct. 28 on Mondays, 6 -8:30 p.m., SPC EpiCenter, Room 306, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater.
The course will provide video professionals the introductory-level comprehensive skills they need to import, edit and encode video projects using Final Cut Pro X. The course will also cover pre-production areas such as determining client needs, shot lists and storyboarding, as well as obtaining licenses, permits and waivers prior to filming.
Through instructor-led demonstrations and exercises, students will learn how to edit video, add video effects and titles and export a finished video. Register at https://bit.ly/31m1fh3.
For more information, call Dan Fumano at 727-341-4430 or email fumano.dan@spcollege.edu.