Haley Michael of Oldsmar earned a degree in Biology from McDaniel College.
James Gorham of Seminole graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. In ceremonies held May 7-8 by the University of North Georgia, graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. Gotham was commissioned in the Army, Field Artillery.
Andrew Jacob Steg of Clearwater graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Management.
Lauren Haynes of Clearwater earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alabama.
Stephen Durst of Largo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science from the University of Mount Union.
Britney Valerian of Seminole graduated with a Master of Human Resource degree from Saint Francis University.
Kamal Sivanoori of Oldsmar received a Master of Science degree in Information Technology from University of the Cumberlands.
Mikayla Jacquelyn Elise Iwan of Clearwater Beach graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Education degree in Teaching and Learning.
Adam Frederick Schwartz of Largo graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition.