LARGO — Last week, nearly 14,000 students returned to Pinellas County Schools classrooms, and nearly 1,000 moved to online learning.
The figures, released by school district public information officer Isabel Mascarenas, show that 70% of students are now learning in traditional classrooms, while 30% elected the virtual classroom.
Mascarenas said 13,716 families elected to return to campus, and 995 families moved online.
That's a shift from the beginning of the year, which saw 60% of students returning for face-to-face instruction, and 40% using a digital platform.
These figures only represent changes made from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. Mascarenas said the district is working to create updated numbers that reflect the changes made by Oct. 27.
Requests for learning option changes continue to come in on a daily basis, she said.
COVID-19 cases
From Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 56 new cases of coronavirus were reported within Pinellas County schools, bringing the total number of students with positive results to 236 and employees to 125.
On Oct. 26, seven cases were reported, with one case each at the following schools: Oak Grove Middle School, St. Petersburg High School, Pinellas Park High School, Sexton Elementary School, Belleair Elementary School, Safety Harbor Elementary School and Plato Academy St. Petersburg Charter School.
Six cases were reported Oct. 27, with one student each at Countryside High School, Oak Grove Middle School and Largo High School, and one staff member each at Walter Pownall Service Center, Shore Acres Elementary School and Alfred Adler Charter School.
On Oct. 28, 14 cases were reported, with three at Clearwater Adult Education Center and two at Pinellas Primary Academy, and one each at Gibbs High School, Palm Harbor High School, Cypress Woods Elementary School, Osceola Middle School and East Lake High School. Four employees reported positive cases, including two at Oakhurst Elementary School, and one each at Fairmont Park Elementary School and Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary School.
Six students reported positive results Oct. 29, with two from Oak Grove Middle School, and one each Tyrone Middle School, Palm Harbor High School, Southern Oak Elementary School and Gulf Beaches Elementary School. Four staff members, including one each from Tyrone Middle School, Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center, the Administration Building and Discover Academy of Science North, also had positive test results.
On Oct. 30, 19 cases were reported, including three students at Largo High School, and one each at Pinellas Park Middle School, Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg, Lake St. George Elementary School, High Point Elementary School, Walsingham Elementary School, Safety Harbor Elementary School and Boca Ciega High School, as well at two staff members from the Administration Building and one each at Fairmont Park Elementary School, Palm Harbor Middle School, Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy, High Point Elementary School, Mount Vernon Elementary School, Sandy Lane Elementary School and Palm Harbor University High School.
Since Aug. 24, 105 schools or district facilities have students or employees who have tested positive. They include:
• Administration Building
• Alfred Adler Charter School
• Azalea Elementary School
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary School
• Belleair Elementary School
• Bauder Elementary School
• Baypointe Middle School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Blanton Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Calvin Hunsinger
• Carwise Middle School
• Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy
• Clearwater Adult Education Center
• Clearwater Fundamental Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• Countryside High School
• Cross Bayou Elementary School
• Curlew Creek Elementary School
• Cypress Woods Elementary School
• Discovery Academy of Science Charter Schools
• Douglas Jamerson Elementary School
• Dunedin Highland Middle School
• Dunedin High School
• East Lake High School
• Eisenhower Elementary School
• Elisa Nelson Elementary School
• Fairmont Park Elementary School
• Frontier Elementary School
• Fuguitt Elementary School
• Forest Lakes
• Garrison-Jones Elementary School
• Gibbs High School
• Gulf Beaches Elementary School
• Gulfport Elementary School
• High Point Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• Hollins High School
• King’s Highway Elementary School
• Lake St. George Elementary School
• Lakewood High School
• Lake St. George Elementary School
• Largo Middle School
• Largo High School
• Leila Davis Elementary School
• Lynch Elementary School
• Madeira Beach Fundamental School
• Maximo Elementary School
• McMullen Booth Elementary School
• Meadowlawn Middle School
• Mildred Helms Elementary School
• Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School
• Mount Vernon Elementary School
• MycroSchool Charter School
• Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center
• North Shore Elementary School
• Northwest Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Oak Grove Middle School
• Oakhurst Elementary School
• Orange Grove Elementary School
• Oldsmar Elementary School
• Osceola Fundamental High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School
• Palm Harbor Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Pinellas Primary Academy Charter School
• Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg
• Plato Academy Clearwater Charter School
• Plato Academy Palm Harbor Charter School
• Plato Academy Seminole Charter School
• Plato Academy St. Petersburg Charter School
• Ponce De Leon Elementary School
• Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Safety Harbor Middle School
• San Jose Elementary School
• Seminole Elementary School
• Seminole Middle School
• Sexton Elementary School
• Seventy-fourth Street Elementary School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• Southern Oak Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• St. Petersburg Collegiate Charter High School
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs High School
• Tarpon Springs Middle School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Tyrone Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center
• Westgate Elementary School