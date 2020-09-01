LARGO — Pinellas County Schools on Tuesday reported that eight more employees and three more students tested positive for COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday. Eight additional classes have been affected, bringing the total number of classrooms under quarantine to 26. In total, 10 students and 16 district employees have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
PCS Public Information Officer Isabel Mascarenas announced the affected district facilities include Pinellas Park High School, with one employee case; Walter Pownall Service Center, with three employees testing positive; Bardmoor Elementary School, which had one staff member COVID-19 positive; Clearwater Intermediate School, which has two staff members and four classes under quarantine; Ozona Elementary School has one positive staff member. One student each at Boca Ciega High School, Largo High School and Pinellas Park Elementary tested positive. Boca Ciega has three classes quarantine and Pinellas Park Elementary has one class quarantined.
Mascarenas said the district will not release the number of students who have been quarantined.
In an Aug. 25 email to TBN, Mascarenas said the district is not currently considering moving all classes to a virtual platform.
According to Mascarenas, since the first day of school, four teachers have retired, 18 have resigned and 36 have taken a leave of absence. She also said there are 68 open teaching positions.
To date, the following schools have had positive cases: Northeast High School, Pinellas Park Elementary School, Carwise Middle School, Shore Acres Elementary School, Northeast High School, Carwise Middle School, Shore Acres Elementary School, Pinellas Park High School, Bardmoor Elementary School; Clearwater Intermediate School, Ozona Elementary School, Boca Ciega High School and Largo High School.