St. Petersburg College is one of 20 institutions to receive a $30,000 grant from the Association of American Colleges & Universities. The money will be used to scale the college’s current involvement with the American Association of Community College’s Guided Pathways initiative. Over the last several years, SPC has merged academic and student support services into a holistic, meaningful approach to help students successfully earn degrees and certifications more quickly.
The AACC Guided Pathways is a concerted effort aimed to create a unified student experience, take the guesswork out of course selection, offer personalized support, deliver relevant and clear communication and provide students with a concise roadmap to graduation and economic opportunity.
Through the grant, SPC will have the opportunity to work collaboratively with AAC&U and the Center for Community College Student Engagement (CCCSE) at the University of Texas at Austin to beta test a research-based, scalable prototype to ensure students are learning, an important component of the Guided Pathways framework. Grantees will also contribute to the development of a research design for studying the effects of teaching and learning practices within the pathways framework.
SPC will focus on how extracurricular activities and engagement will influence the success of a student’s learning progress. For example, the Social Behavioral Sciences and Human Services Community will design a way to measure how their key Community Week activity supports overall learning within Ethics courses.
In addition, several faculty and staff at St. Petersburg College recently received The League for Innovation in the Community College award in the Leadership and Organization category. The college was recognized for developing a leadership structure, which supports SPC’s Guided Pathways Initiative.
In 2016, SPC created 10 Career and Academic Communities, utilizing the meta-major model, which is a collection of academic majors that have related courses. To facilitate collaboration and inclusion across the college, SPC adopted a triad leadership structure for each community, comprising a champion advisor, faculty member and learning support staff member.
Governor appoints two to St. Petersburg College District Board of Trustees
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Thomas Kidwell and the reappointment of Deveron Gibbons to the St. Petersburg College District Board of Trustees.
Kidwell, of St. Petersburg, is a financial adviser with UBS Financial Services, Inc. Previously, he was a financial adviser with Merrill Lynch from 2006-2012. He currently serves on the board of the St. Petersburg Police Athletic League. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Yale University. Kidwell is appointed to a four-year term.
Gibbons, of St. Petersburg, is the vice president of public affairs with Amscot Corporation. Gibbons earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida, his master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Florida and his juris doctorate from Florida A&M University. He has served as a St. Petersburg College Trustee since 2006. Gibbons is reappointed to a four-year term.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.