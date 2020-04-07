Pinellas County School Board to hold virtual meeting on April 14

LARGO — As a result of the public health emergency that exists due to COVID-19 and the authority granted by executive orders issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Pinellas County School Board has announced it will be holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 14, at 10 a.m.
The public can attend this virtual meeting by listening to the meeting live by calling 1-929-205-6099 or 1-888-788-0099 (toll-free) and entering meeting ID number 662 924 227. The public also can watch the meeting by visiting www.pcsb.org/boardvideo.
People without internet or phone access may come to 301 Fourth St. SW, Largo where a telephone speaker will be housed allowing anyone to listen to the meeting.
The public may submit comments to the School Board by: emailing publiccomment@pcsb.org, or calling 727-588-6122 and orally providing the comments, which will be transcribed.
All comments submitted prior to the start of the meeting will be sent to all School Board members and the superintendent prior to the meeting.
For all comments submitted after the start of the meeting, but prior to the consideration of the relevant portion of the agenda, district staff will strive to immediately send them to the School Board members and the superintendent.
All public comments timely received will be appended to the meeting minutes.
For more information, call Debra Stotts at 727-588-6122 or stottsd@pcsb.org.