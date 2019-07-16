Pinellas County Schools Transformation Zone will host a faith-based and community partnership celebration Saturday, July 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Fairmount Park Elementary School, 575 41 St. S, St. Petersburg
The event will recognize individuals, groups and churches who have given their time, money and skills to make Transformation Zone schools places scholars want to come to daily.
The Transformation Zone consists of schools that may need more support as they strive to ensure that students are prepared and poised for 100% success during their education journey.
Within the Transformation Zone, educators at all levels work collaboratively to build strong schools that enable all students to achieve at or above grade level.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/transformationzone.