LARGO — Pinellas County Schools recently earned the Florida Healthy School District Gold Level Achievement Award. The award recognizes Pinellas for having outstanding policies and processes that promote good health.
The recognition was awarded by a partnership including the Florida Partnership for Healthy Schools, Florida Association of District School Superintendents, Florida Healthy Kids Corporation and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.
The district submitted a Florida Healthy School District Self-Assessment, which is a tool based on sustainable infrastructure, policy, programs, and practices identified from national and state guidelines, best practices and Florida statutes. The district will hold its designation from September 2019 through August 2021.