Pinellas County Schools was recently recognized as a “District of Distinction” by District Administration magazine.
Pinellas was one of 34 school districts to receive the honor, which highlights districts that are leading the way with new ideas that solve challenges. Pinellas was recognized for the Personalized Learning Pathway, a program that connects students with learning resources tailored to their specific needs.
The Personalized Learning Pathway digital platform allows students in grades three-12 to see key pieces of their academic life, and create a profile with their hobbies, achievements, volunteer and work experiences and goals.
Students can see their performance on assessments, access targeted lessons, view their progress toward graduation, and keep track of their advanced coursework, industry certifications and performance on college entrance exams.
“The Personalized Learning Pathway supports grade-appropriate skill development for students and encourages them to take ownership of their learning. When the district works with parents, volunteers and students outside of the traditional classroom setting, it means greater success for schools and the communities they serve,” said Superintendent Michael A. Grego.
District Administration magazine’s editors select honorees from numerous nominations based on quantifiable results.
To view a full list of the 2019 honorees visit districtadministration.com/dod. To learn more about the district’s Personalized Learning Platform visit, www.pcsb.org/plp.