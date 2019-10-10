Florida Positive Behavioral Interventions & Support Project recently recognized 23 Pinellas schools as Tier 1 PBIS Model Schools.
Positive Behavior Interventions and Support is a schoolwide framework that, according to national research, enhances student quality of life and reduces problem behaviors. By establishing this framework, schools are developing skills, making changes to school environments, acknowledging appropriate behavior, and using data to identify supports for students.
PBIS Model Schools demonstrate a commitment to positive and equitable outcomes for all students. Schools achieving bronze, silver and gold PBIS Model School include the following.
Gold
• Anona Elementary School
• Azalea Middle School
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bauder Elementary School
• Largo Middle School
• Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8
• Nina Harris Ese Center
• Oakhurst Elementary School
• Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School
• Plumb Elementary School
• Ridgecrest Elementary School
• Skyview Elementary School
• Walsingham Elementary School
Silver
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Lakewood Elementary School
• Lynch Elementary School
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Seminole Middle School
• Seventy-Fourth St. Elementary
• Tyrone Middle School
• Woodlawn Elementary School
Bronze
• North Shore Elementary School
• Pinellas Central Elementary School