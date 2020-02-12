SPC celebrates National Career and Technical Education Month

February is Career and Technical Education Month, which celebrates the value and achievements of CTE programs, also referred to as Workforce Education.
St. Petersburg College offers a short-term training alternative that prepares students to enter high-wage, in-demand careers, as well as two and four-year degrees in areas such as computer programming, cybersecurity, information technology, health sciences, advance manufacturing and more.
SPC Dean of Workforce Michael Ramsey said programs such as SPC’s align students to secure jobs in these rapidly growing lucrative fields.
“The opportunities are endless for short-term, two-year training programs that are in demand in the labor force,” said Ramsey. “SPC provides students with the skills to be successful and to gain high-wage careers in the Tampa Bay region.”
SPC has 34 two-year associate in science degrees and 63 one-year certificates. In 2018-19, the college awarded more than 800 workforce certifications and continues to show an upward trend. With the education and services offered by SPC, students like Bradley Allen can graduate, get jobs in the tech field and make a living in an ever-expanding field.
Allen was working as a bartender at a resort while pursuing an associate in science in computer programming and analysis at SPC. Everything was going great until the business closed with a week's notice.
Considering his future, Allen decided he wanted to move on from bartending and get his foot in the door of a tech company so he could establish his next career and put his schooling to use sooner rather than later.
He contacted SPC’s Career Services office, where staff polished his resume and encouraged him to attend an upcoming Technology Career Summit. After attending that event and several others at SPC, in less than two months, he interviewed successfully and secured an apprenticeship with CloudPlus.
Allen thanked SPC for his apprenticeship.
“I wouldn't be a part of this exciting, dynamic company, CloudPlus, without the help of SPC,” Allen said. “The road from school to career can be uncertain, but SPC helped shine the way."