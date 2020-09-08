Pinellas parents, teachers rally against simultaneous teaching

When Amanda Loeffler decided to enroll her school-aged children in MyPCS Online this semester, she thought she was making the best and safest choice for them.
Now, three weeks into the school year, Loeffler said some parts of the system just don't work.
Loeffler is among a growing number of parents and teachers who are protesting the use of simultaneous teaching, which asks a teacher to teach both in the classroom and virtually — and at the same time.
Loeffler said she didn't even become aware of simultaneous teaching until two weeks before the start of school.
"And I was furious," she said. "We chose this option because we understood that the teaching platforms would be independent of one another."
Loeffler said that her two-middle schoolers have been placed in simultaneous classrooms, but her elementary-aged child is in a classroom that is completely virtual.
"The difference is night and day," she said.
And as upset as she was about her children's potential learning experience, Loeffler was equally worried about the strain simultaneous teaching would have on teachers in the district.
"These teachers are being expected to do multiple teachers jobs, be tech support, the janitor, mask police and more," Loeffler said. "The expectations put on them is just ridiculous. It's creating an unsafe, unhealthy and inequitable learning environment and work environment."
With those worries in mind, Loeffler launched a petition to prohibit simultaneous teaching two days before school began.
"It's like knowing something is on the tracks ahead of a train," she said. "You either say something and try to prevent the derailment or you just let it all happen.
"I couldn't stand by and do nothing, say nothing."
As of Monday, Loeffler's petition has garnered almost 2,500 signatures from parents throughout the district.
And it was the efforts of Loeffler that spurred the Pinellas Classroom Teacher's Association to launch its own petition for teachers on Sept. 6.
"When I saw the petition that a parent had initiated, I wanted the teachers to have something to sign as well," said PCTA President Nancy Velardi. "Parents have a lot more influence with the district than the teachers.
"But one thing is certain — simultaneous teaching doesn't work for anyone."
More than 1,500 teachers have signed the petition so far, Velardi said.
Velardi said she had hoped to meet with district officials last week to renegotiate the usage of simultaneous teaching, which she said in previous discussions had been presented as a rare occurrence.
So far, the district hasn't come back to the table, she said.
And that's why Velardi had organized a rally before the Pinellas County School Board meeting Sept. 8.
Velardi said teachers and parents hoped to speak and their words would convince the board to direct district officials to come back to the table for further negotiations.
New COVID numbers
District officials announced Sept. 8 that five more students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 4.
Highland Lakes Elementary School reported one staff member as positive, and Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School, Maximo Elementary School, Tarpon Springs Elementary School and Palm Harbor University High School each reported one COVID-19 positive student each.
Students from two classrooms were quarantined at Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle; and one at Maximo Elementary and one at Tarpon Springs Elementary.
That brings the total number of students who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 18, with the number of classrooms with students quarantined reaching 44.
Twenty staff members have tested positive.
Since Aug. 24, the following schools or facilities have students or employees who have tested positive:
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Fuguitt Elementary
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• Largo High School
• Maximo Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center