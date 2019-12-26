Pinellas County Schools celebrates good grades and salary increases for staff
LARGO — It’s been a good year for Pinellas County Schools.
This summer’s news of an increase of in the number of schools making an A or B when the Florida Department of Education released district’s report cards was touted by local officials as “monumental progress” with 89% of schools maintaining or improving their school grade and 56% earning and A or B compared to 50% last year.
“I am so proud of our continued progress over the last seven years,” said School Superintendent Michael Grego. “Our results in the 2018-2019 school year demonstrate the greatest increases in student achievement, with the largest number of schools improving their school grade over the last decade.
Local officials pointed out some of the key highlights in this year’s school grades, such as 94% of schools earning an A, B or C. Eight schools increased by two letter grades. Seven schools increased to an A. Seventeen schools increased to a B.
Not all the news was good. Twelve schools dropped at least one grade.
New programs
Pinellas County Schools created several new programs for 2019-2020 based on feedback from parents and students. Some of the programs included:
• Elisa Nelson Elementary School - Elisa Nelson Elementary School in Palm Harbor opened this year as the Center for Gifted Studies and Literacy Innovation.
• Sandy Lane Elementary School — The Conservatory for the Arts at Sandy Lane Elementary School in Clearwater emphasizes hands-on learning using arts integration. The program is staffed with experienced arts educators. It features a variety of field trips to deepen learning in the arts and other subjects. All students at the Conservatory for the Arts participate in dance, music and visual arts each week. Students in grades three-five, will have the opportunity to participate in strings instruction.
• Northeast High School and Osceola Fundamental High School added Boys and Girls Lacrosse for the 2019-2020 season. This brings the district to six high schools in Pinellas that play Florida High School Athletics Association sanctioned Lacrosse.
• East Lake High School is offering a new collegiate program, which will allow students to earn their Associate of Arts degree as they earn their high school diploma.
• The district’s Transportation Department implemented BusBulletin at all elementary schools. BusBulletin is a web-based transportation notification system designed to notify families, school administrators, transportation staff and district personnel of transportation issues including delayed buses, accidents, and emergencies. Notifications can be sent via text, email or voice call.
Budget
Pinellas County School Board unanimously approved millage rates and budgets for fiscal year 2019-2020 on Sept. 10. The total millage rate approved is 6.584 mills, which is 2.13% less than the current year’s rate of 6.727 mills.
Due to the increase in property values, even with a decrease in the millage rate for next year, the school district estimates it will collect an additional $27.3 million in revenue. However, that same increase in property values will likely mean higher bills for property owners.
Karen Coffey, executive director of budget and resource allocation, said that due to the 7.2% increase in property values, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $175,000 would probably pay about $80 in additional taxes, or $3.15 a day.
The district spends the majority of its operating budget, 62%, on salaries and another 20% pays for benefits. Jourdan said at least two-thirds of the budget is spent on direct instruction in the classroom and the remaining 37% goes to support and administrative costs.
Pay raises
Pinellas County School Board has approved agreements with its employees’ associations and unions, resulting in pay raises for everyone.
According to Grego, over the last seven years, salary increases for district employees have amounted to 31%. The new agreement with the teacher’s association ups the salary for starting teachers to $45,000. The hourly rate would be $30.30.
The average salary increase for all employees is 3.25%, retroactive to July 1. The employees were scheduled to receive their back pay by the end of December. Total compensation increase is about 3.62%, which includes healthcare and retirement.