The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and wellness of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced on Sept. 20 that it has awarded 128 new scholarships in 2019.
Award recipients in Pinellas County include the following.
Katie and Kelly Milbrandt, children of USCG Command Master Chief John Milbrandt, from Oldsmar will attend Auburn University and University of Florida, respectively.
Brodsky – Red Stripe Scholar Victoria Lanning, child of USCG Petty Officer Michael Lanning, from St. Petersburg will attend the University of Florida.
In the 29 years of this program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out more than $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults to help the families of Coast Guard members achieve their goals of higher education.
The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.
To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call 860-535-0786.