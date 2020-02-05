Civil Rights Student Ambassadors praised for success of Unity events

LARGO — School Superintendent Michael Grego called it an historic day. School Board Chair Carol Cook described it as an amazing event.
They were talking about the Jan. 28 Unity Gathering and Walk planned and organized by Clearwater High School’s Civil Rights Student Ambassadors.
About 850 students from throughout the school district walked across Clearwater’s Memorial Causeway Bridge, starting at the Clearwater Marina and ending at Coachman Park where Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos read a proclamation.
“It was a proud moment and proud day for Pinellas County Schools,” Grego said during the Jan. 28 school board meeting.
Cook said the student ambassadors had a three-part mission: to recognize the people that have stood for equality and human rights; to celebrate their impact on how far we’ve come; and to inspire and continue the work for the next generation.
“They did it,” Cook said. “Check. Check. Check.”
Grego thanked the city of Clearwater for allowing the students to march across the bridge and host additional events at Coachman Park. He also thanked Lynda Blackmon Lowery, the keynote speaker at a breakfast event that started the day.
Lowery is the youngest person to walk in the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965. The day is better known as Bloody Sunday.
According to an article posted on the National Parks Service website, “On Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965, some 600 civil rights marchers headed east out of Selma (Alabama) on U.S. Route 80. They got only as far as the Edmund Pettus Bridge six blocks away, where state and local lawmen attacked them with billy clubs and tear gas and drove them back into Selma.”
During the march, Lowery turned age 15. She wrote a book about her experience, “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom.” A play based on the book was performed at Clearwater High School on Jan. 29.
The Civil Rights Student Ambassador program is a course at Clearwater High School. Students do research and participate in experiences that connect them with the Civil Rights movement’s affect in the United States. The program also allows students to participate in volunteer opportunities.
Five Star schools
Twelve elementary, seven middle and seven high schools were recognized for receiving the Five Star School Award from the Florida Department of Education Commissioner's Community Involvement Council.
Valerie Brimm, director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships, said the award was designed to recognize schools that incorporate family and community involvement. Schools must document and demonstrate excellence in five categories: business partnerships, family involvement, volunteerism, student community service and school advisory councils.
Elementary schools receiving the award include:
• Bauder Elementary School
• Brooker Creek Elementary School
• Cypress Woods Elementary School
• Garrison Jones Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• Leila G. Davis Elementary School
• M.K. Rawlings Elementary School
• Orange Grove Elementary
• San Jose Elementary School
• Seminole Elementary School
• Starkey Elementary School
• Sunset Hills Elementary School
Middle schools include:
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearwater Fundamental School
• East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering
• Palm Harbor Middle School
• Safety Harbor Middle School
• Seminole Middle School
• Tarpon Spring Middle School
High schools include:
• Clearwater High School
• Dunedin High School
• East Lake High School
• Northeast High School
• Osceola Fundamental High School
• Seminole High School
• Tarpon Springs High School
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.