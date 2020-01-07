TARPON SPRINGS — St. Petersburg College is creating a pipeline for students and community members to gain access to employment and training through its new Workforce Hub.
The grand opening will be hosted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the SPC Tarpon Springs Campus, BB Building, 600 E. Klosterman Road.
The Workforce Hub will serve as a resource center for community members and students, providing support through workforce programs and GED training. SPC has partnered with CareerSource Pinellas to have a representative in the hub to meet the needs of the local labor force.
The hub will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday.
For more information, email Carissa Roldan at roldan.carissa@spcollege.edu.