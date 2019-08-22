CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Government invites area high school students to attend the annual Youth Advisory Committee Open House Wednesday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m., in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the fifth floor of the Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., in Clearwater.
The open house will provide students in grades nine-12, who are interested in becoming community leaders with information about the Youth Advisory Committee and ways to participate in local government. Refreshments will be provided.
Those interested in attending should RSVP to yac@pinellascounty.org or call 727-464-3568. Students interested in joining, but who cannot attend the open house, can apply for membership at www.pinellascounty.org/yac. The application deadline is Saturday, August 31.
The Youth Advisory Committee meets once a month throughout the school year.
Established in 2001, the Youth Advisory Committee allows high school students to advise and assist county commissioners. YAC members help the commission identify the needs of young people, organize youth-based activities that benefit the community and become active participants in County programs.
Past participants have reported increased leadership skills, improved public speaking abilities and a better understanding of government.
