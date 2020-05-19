Pinellas County Schools offering virtual Summer Bridge programs

LARGO — Summer Bridge programs are going virtual in Pinellas this year and registration has begun.
School Superintendent Michael Grego made the announcement at the May 12 school board meeting.
He said the programs will be expanded to include all students at all schools this year. Students who have borrowed electronic devices from the district can keep them while attending Summer Bridge classes.
The program for elementary school students will be offered from June 8-July 16, Monday-Thursday. It is open to all students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Students will receive a districtwide lesson each morning with a master teacher taking them on a virtual field trip to a variety of destinations based on a weekly theme, according to Kevin Hendrick, associate superintendent for Teaching & Learning Services.
Then they’ll break into small groups led by a homeroom teacher. The lessons will help prepare students for their next grade level. English and reading will be the focus on Monday and Tuesday and mathematics on Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information on Summer Bridge for elementary school students, visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/4036\.
Summer Bridge for middle school students will be offered from June 8-July 16, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The program is open to all current middle school students and incoming sixth graders. Students will focus on English language arts, reading, math and social studies.
Middle school students who failed a core academic course can take advantage of course recovery. For details, contact the student’s school.
For more information on Summer Bridge for middle school students, visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/4037.
The high school Summer Bridge program is open to 11th and 12th graders. The program will be offered June 22-July 16, Monday-Thursday, 9-11 a.m.
The program will help high school students who want to prepare to take the ACT on July 18.
Students also can participate in the algebra 1 recovery class to earn course credit. In addition, students who need to earn a passing score on a test approved by the state that meets the math (algebra) assessment requirement (ACT, PSAT or SAT) can receive assistance.
Summer Bridge allows high school students to work at their own pace on specific skills during the four-week program.
For more information Summer Bridge for high school students, visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/4038
Students at all grade levels can apply at reservation.pcsb.org or call the student assignment office at 727-588-6210.
Summer camps
In addition to Summer Bridge, the district is also offering virtual summer camps in a variety of areas. Visit https://www.pcsb.org/summercamps.
End of the school year
Grego also announced that schools were beginning the process of closing out the school year virtually. He said staff had provided basic guidelines on the process, but principals had been given the flexibility to tailor the procedure for their schools.
He said students need to be able to retrieve personal belongings that had been left at the schools before spring break began. Schools need a way for student lockers to be cleaned out for students to be able to return library books, band instruments, uniforms and other school property. Students also need to be able to receive diplomas and awards.
He said the “exchange of property” would probably begin in the next two to three weeks.
The last week of May as been set aside for enrichment, Grego said. He said it would be a time for parent/family/student conferencing.
“There will no new assignments, only enrichment,” he said.
The last day of school is Friday, May 29.
