For many, one of life’s greatest rites of passage is getting a drivers’ license. Millions of teens look forward to the day that they can get behind the wheel, without a parent or other adult with them.
But automobile accidents are one of the leading causes of injuries and death among American teenagers.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 3,000 U.S. teens lost their lives in automobile accidents in 2021.
Two local programs teach teens how to safely operate a motor vehicle, in hopes there will be fewer accidents if young drivers are prepared.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office offers the Teen Driver Challenge.
The Teen Driver Challenge is supported by the Florida Sheriffs Association and is a defensive driving and vehicle control program designed for teenage drivers. The program is designed to provide young drivers with knowledge and understanding of vehicle dynamics and human kinetics, the forces created by an automobile, and the effects of those forces on the human body.
“The objective of the program is to enhance young drivers’ awareness of the complex task of operating a motor vehicle and to create and practice skills that will prepare them to anticipate and handle hazards that occur daily in normal driving conditions,” according to the program’s web site. “This program was created by law enforcement professionals. The curricula were created based on the fact that most crashes involving teenage drivers are classified as ‘avoidable,’ and that due to lack of experience or training, teens are not prepared to make the vehicle respond appropriately.”
For more information on the Teen Driver Challenge go to TeenDriverChallenge@pcsonet.com.
Pinellas County Schools offers a number of driver’s education courses at schools throughout the county. Students must be at least 15 years old to register and must have a learner’s permit or operator’s license when the session begins.
Al Bennett, Pinellas County School director of athletics, said pre-K through grade 12 physical education, health education and school wellness, classes are offered as an elective at 13 of the 16 high schools in Pinellas County during the regular school year. During the summer, classes are offered for a fee to any student over 15 in Pinellas County, whether they attend Pinellas County Schools or not.
Students learn the fundamentals of operating a motor vehicle, tips for safety behind the wheel, and how to maintain an automobile. Guest speakers are also brought in to cover special topics.
At the end of the course, students can take the driving road test with their instructor, and if they pass the test, they are given a certificate they can bring to the driver’s license office to receive their actual Florida driver’s license.
“What can be a better elective to take?” Bennett said. “Students can end up saving their own lives and the lives of others.”
Sidebar
Adding a teenage driver to your household also means adding them to your auto insurance. And because of their young age and inexperience, it can add significantly to your premium.
To add your teenager to your policy, the following steps are suggested:
• Contact your insurance company and let them know that your child is getting their license.
• Get a quote for adding your child to your existing policy with higher liabilities (100/300/100 is recommended).
• Shop around and compare rates from different insurers to find the best deal.
• Add your teen to your policy and provide information such as the driver’s name, date of birth, Social Security number, and vehicle information.
• Re-shop annually to see if you can save money by switching insurers or adjusting your coverages.