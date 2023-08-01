Back 2 School Bash: Hope in the Park: Kids can get free school supplies and a free dinner (while supplies last). Also, enjoy inflatables and games in the gym. Families can also get free food assistance (no documentation required). Free. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3. Clearwater First Church of the Nazarene, 1875 Nursery Road. 727-536-1498.
Back to School Bash: Family fun with food trucks, sweet treats, crafts and free backpacks. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5. St. Pete Vineyard, 5000 10th St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-502-6783.
Back to School Open House: Prepare for the new school year with free chair massages, backpacks filled with school supplies (ages 5-17 only), mini facials, brow waxes, face painting, music, refreshments and campus tours. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5. Cortiva Institute, 2370 34th St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-865-4940.
Back to School Bash: Children of all ages are invited to this backpack and school supply giveaway with bounce houses and water games. Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5. Liberty Worship Center, 400 First Ave. SW, Largo. 727-366-0482.
Back to School Backpack Giveaway: Saturday Shoppes gives away 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies. Free. Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 5. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 727-825-3137.
Back to School: Shopping with a Vibe: Tyrone Faison hosts this back-to-school event with music, games, prizes, vendors and a book bag giveaway. Free. 2-6 p.m. Aug. 5. Buccaneer Field, 905 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater. 727-835-6467.
Big Top Back to School Bash: Families can celebrate going back to school at this festival with food, vendors, carnival-style games and school supply giveaways. $5. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 6. Studio 131, 11803 104th St., Largo. 727-386-9639.
Back to School Bowling Bash: An afternoon of strikes and spares to benefit Pace Center for Girls Hillsborough. Donations of school supplies appreciated. Includes a pair of shoes and two hours of bowling. Upgrade to a VIP party of five and add a pizza and drinks. $20, $200 VIP. 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Maple Lanes Countryside, 27867 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater. 727-796-8100.
Back to School: Information and resources to help prepare K-12 English learner and Spanish-speaking families prepare for the new school year. Free. 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. 727-587-6715.
ESOL Back to School: Pinellas County Schools’ English to Speakers of Other Languages Office presents K-12 English learner and Spanish-speaking families with information and resources to help prepare them for the new school year. There will also be an opportunity to learn about the Largo Public Library’s English Language Learning Program and its Career Online High School Program. Crafts and games available for children 5 and older. Free. 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. 727-587-6715.
Back to School Splash: Celebrate going back to school with food, waterslides and music. Free. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16. Tarpon Springs Splash Park, 508 Live Oak St., Tarpon Springs. 727-942-5610.