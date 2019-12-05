Cook and Long picked as chair, vice chair of school board

LARGO — Pinellas County School Board selected its new chair and vice chair during a Nov. 12 organizational meeting.
Carol Cook will now serve as chair and Eileen Long as vice chair.
Cook has served on the school board since 2000, and was re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. She previously served as chair in 2005-2006, 2010-2011, 2012-2013 and 2013-2014.
She is a graduate of the University of South Florida and was an elementary school teacher for 10 years.
She served on the Florida PTA Board for nine years and is a former president of the Pinellas County Council of PTAs.
Cook and her husband, Ed, live in Clearwater. They have two children.
Long was elected to the school board in 2016. A graduate of Seminole High School, she earned a degree in special education from the University of South Florida. She spent 32 years as an educator in Pinellas County in middle schools, teaching students with special needs and in dropout prevention programs.
Her husband, Robert, is a math teacher at Osceola Middle School. They live in Dunedin. They have two children.
Current chair, Rene Flowers, who has announced her intention to run for a seat on the Pinellas County Commission, thanked the board for allowing her to serve.
“It’s been an honor and my pleasure,” she said.
She praised staff and said Pinellas had a “phenomenal (school) district.”
Duke Energy agreement
During the regular school board meeting that preceded the organizational one, board members unanimously approved an agreement with Duke Energy Florida to install a microgrid on 2.25 acres of unused land on the campus of John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S. in St. Petersburg.
Duke Energy is working on a multi-state project to install microgrids to help increase electrical power delivery in areas with critical need.
The microgrid will store 5 megawatts of electricity that can be delivered to the school and surrounding neighborhood during a power outage.
John Hopkins Middle is a special needs emergency shelter. The microgrid would be able to provide power if it is lost during or after a storm.
Clint Herbic, associate superintendent, Operational Services, said using the microgrid for the shelter would save the county the cost of providing a generator, allowing money to be spent elsewhere.
He also said the school district would be exploring the possibility of installing photovoltaic (solar) panels over the school’s main parking lot to recharge the microgrid’s batteries. The panels also would provide shade for the parked cars in the lot.
In other business, the board approved a 15-year charter renewal for Pinellas Primary Academy in Largo. The school serves 323 primary age students. The renewal request is in response to the school receiving high-performing charter status from the Florida Department of Education in 2017. It has received a school grade of A consistently since 2016.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.