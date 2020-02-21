Pinellas County School District terminates contract with AMIkids

A supervisor at AMIkids in Pinellas Park was arrested Feb. 17 after he failed to report that a child had been injured by another employee. Days later, the alternative school was out of business.
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice suspended operations and personnel at the facility at 6500 102nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park, and Pinellas County School District terminated its contract with AMIkids effective at the close of business Feb. 21, according to Isabel Mascarenas, Pinellas County Schools public information officer.
She said the district had been calling the student’s parents to ensure they receive uninterrupted instruction.
AMIkids mission is to help adolescent boys struggling with academic and behavioral issues to develop into successful young men through the delivery of education and habilitation services that respect the special learning and relational needs of boys, according to information on the district’s website.
Mascarenas said the district was offering parents two options. The first was to have students attend Pinellas Secondary School beginning Monday, Feb. 24. Pinellas Secondary School most closely models the program that AMIkids follows, she said. It provides a structured environment focused on academics, accountability, attitude and attendance.
Bus transportation would be provided beginning Feb. 24. The school offers small class sizes and has certified teachers who are trained to provide instruction and support, including behavioral support similar to what students received at AMIkids.
Parents also were being offered available seats at Disston Academy or Clearwater Intermediate School; however, bus transportation will not automatically be provided. Mascarenas said bus routes will have to be examined, and if busing is possible, it could take several days to make arrangements.
She said the district was working individually with parents if other alternatives are needed.
The incident
Everything was put into motion when Pinellas Park police responded to All Children’s Hospital Feb. 13 after hospital staff reported that a 12-year-old boy was being treated for a skull fracture.
Detectives began an investigation and learned that the boy, who was a student at AMIkids, had reportedly been acting out during lunch on Feb. 11. An unnamed behavioral interventionist sent the student to the “room of opportunity” where a physical altercation took place.
Investigators say the behavioral interventionist admitted he had attempted to “take the student down” using an “arm-bar;” however, the student was slammed on his head. Police noted that the behavioral interventionist is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds. The student weighs about 100 pounds.
Police say the boy started to vomit and may have lost consciousness more than once. The boy was left undisturbed under adult supervision for about 90 minutes.
According to an arrest affidavit, Jarvis Delon West, 28, of St. Petersburg was supervisor of the day. He was reportedly told that the boy had been “body slammed” and needed assistance. When West made contact, the boy was crying and asking for his mother. He said his head hurt. West reportedly walked him around the building where the boy collapsed on the ground and needed help to walk to a chair.
After observing the boy for about 30 minutes, West took him to the bus and brought a trash can in case the boy had to vomit on the way.
Police say it is not normal protocol for a behavioral interventionist to ride the bus home with students. In addition, West had the bus driver stop at the home of another student to get water for the boy.
The bus driver was told to skip the student’s bus stop and drive the boy directly to his home. After making sure the boy went into his house, the bus left. West did not contact the boy’s mother.
Police say the boy was kept out of school Feb. 12 because his mother thought he was ill or had the flu. When he failed to get better the next day, she took him to All Children’s Hospital. A medical evaluation showed that he had suffered a fractured skull and had two subdural hematomas and a brain bleed.
Police say all of the boy’s injuries are believed to be a result of the physical altercation in the “room of opportunity.”
West was arrested on Feb. 17. He was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm and penalty related to reporting child abuse/neglect. Police say West failed to provide medical attention or report abuse or neglect as required by state statute.
Bail was set at $55,000. He was released on surety bond the same day.
Police are continuing to investigate.
AMIkids is also continuing its own internal investigation and fully cooperating with Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and Pinellas Park police, according to Joseph Gallina, director of marketing and communications.
“Firstly, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the young man as he continues his recovery,” Galliana said in an email Friday afternoon. “As our first priority is the safety and well-being of the youth we serve, and in cooperation with our partners at Pinellas County School District and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, AMIkids Pinellas will suspend all services to youth until further notice effective end of business, Friday, Feb. 21.”
He said all youth currently enrolled at AMIkids Pinellas have been reassigned to their appropriate home schools via notice by the Pinellas County School District.
Gallina said once investigations of the incident are complete, AMIkids would partner with law enforcement, DJJ and the school district to review fully all of our internal guidelines and protocols at all its programs in the 10 states it serves.
A second arrest was made Feb. 21. Pinellas Park police say Dontae Antonio Thomas, 34, of Ruskin turned himself in at the Hillsborough County Jail. He was charged with aggravated child abuse, which is a first degree felony. Bail was set at $150,000.
