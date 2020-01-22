SAFETY HARBOR — Safety Harbor Public Library is offering qualified residents the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School, a program brought to you by Gale, part of Cengage Learning and the state of Florida.
Career Online High School is designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce.
Safety Harbor Library will screen and award scholarships for Career Online High School to qualified learners looking to earn a high school diploma and advance their careers.
Once enrolled, Career Online High School pairs students with an Academic Coach who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance, and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of course material.
Classes are led by board-certified instructors and students have 24/7 access to the online learning platform. Coursework begins in one of eight high-demand career fields (from child care and office management to certified transportation) before progressing to the core academic subjects. Students are able to graduate in as few as six months by transferring in previously earned high school credits and have up to 18 months to complete the program. The program is free.
Potential students can learn more about Career Online High School, the application process and find answers to frequently asked questions by visiting http://cityofsafetyharbor.com/cohs. Students must be 19 or older, a resident of Safety Harbor, and have a library card or be willing to obtain one. For more information, email shplref@cityofsafetyharbor.com or call 727-724-1515, ext. 4106. The Library is at 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.