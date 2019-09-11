PALM HARBOR — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Eckerd College announces its non-credit liberal arts classes and activities at the Centre of Palm Harbor Center, 1500 16th Street, scheduled for fall 2019.
Designed for people age 50-plus and open to all adult learners across Pinellas County, OLLI classes include topics in biography, culture, film and television, Florida studies, history, music, science, theater and visual arts plus day trips and special dine-around events.
The OLLI Fall 2019 Fall Catalog of classes and activities for the Centre of Palm Harbor at Eckerd College lists over 50 courses and activities from September-December.
Among the many fall classes presented at the Centre of Palm Harbor are “All About Hamilton,” “Amazing Prehistoric Pinellas Animals,” “Broadway’s Carol Channing,” “Screen Goddesses Garbo and Dietrich,” “iBoot Camp,” “Leonard Bernstein,” “Medical ID Theft,” “Medical Marijuana: A Pharmacist’s View,” “The Films of Steven Spielberg,” and “Supreme Court Updates.”
Also offered are four interest group Broadway-style musical performances at the Francis Wilson Playhouse in Clearwater, including “Born Yesterday,” “South Pacific,” “Harvey,” “I Do! I Do!”
Most programs and activity fees vary from $10-$45 for OLLI members. Many are single-session classes offered for about two hours in the morning or afternoon.
The annual OLLI membership is $59 per person and provides class discounts and other community benefits. Starting Oct. 1, new six-month OLLI memberships are available for $38. Non-OLLI members are welcome to participate in all classes and activities.
For more information, visit the catalog listings at eckerd.edu/OLLI or call 727-864-7600 to request a brochure sent by mail.
OLLI, a non-profit educational organization, is based at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg with supporting locations in Palm Harbor, Lighthouse of Pinellas County in Largo and Westminster Suncoast. Each year OLLI provides more than 400 affordable and intellectually stimulating classes, interest groups, local daytrips and international trips to expand and enrich the lives of residents in Pinellas County.