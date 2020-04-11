The NAMM Foundation recently designated Pinellas County Schools as one of the 2020 Best Communities for Music Education.
The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to providing music access and education to all students. Only six districts in Florida received this honor.
The NAMM Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the National Association of Music Merchants trade association that supports programs, research and activities that promote music-making across the lifespan through its signature programs. The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit foundation.
Pinellas County Schools academic offerings are complemented by a wide array of extracurricular programs, including nationally recognized art and music programs.
"Winning this award or being recognized as one of the great communities for music education is really extraordinary. I think it speaks to exactly what Pinellas County does well," said Jeanne Reynolds in a press release from Pinellas County Schools. Reynolds is a PreK-12 performing arts specialist. "It is not just the awards and the fact that we have strong music programs, it's also that we have a community that values this."
Since 2004, the community has supported the Pinellas County Schools Referendum, which helps fund equitable art and music programs throughout the school district. The referendum is up for renewal later this year.
Pinellas County Schools’ strong music programs include elementary school music in all schools, nationally recognized band and choral programs in all middle and high schools, music technology programs at many schools, and guitar programs at most high schools and some middle schools. PCS also offers participation in orchestra programs at select elementary, middle and high schools.
This award recognizes that Pinellas County Schools is leading the way with learning opportunities outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act.