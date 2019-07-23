PINELLAS PARK — Kids and teens can start the school year with a bright smile, thanks to the no-cost Back to School dental clinic at the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County's Pinellas Park center on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Children and young people from the ages of 4-18 can receive exams and X-rays at no cost at 6350 76th Ave. N., Pinellas Park. Parents can make appointments for any needed services that can't be provided during the clinic.
The clinic opens at 7 a.m. and the services will be provided on a first come, first served basis. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to receive services. The clinic is for patients who are new to the DOH-Pinellas dental clinics. No appointment is necessary to receive the no-cost services.
For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or @HealthyPinellas on Twitter.