ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is hosting an information session Tuesday, Nov. 5, 8-9 a.m., at the Palladium Side Door, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. The room will open at 7:30 a.m.
The session will cover the 2020 referendum to support funding arts education in Pinellas County Schools. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance and ACE, Arts for a Complete Education, are sponsoring the event that includes speaker Dani Dahlberg from Citizens for Pinellas Schools who will speak about the upcoming referendum, which is up for renewal in 2020.
Since 2004, Pinellas voters have supported a referendum every four years to fund arts and music programs in our classrooms.
The local property tax funds art supplies, such as paper, clay, paint, digital labs and cameras, as well as art books and magazines for our students. This money provides support for classroom teacher stipends, technology and reading programs. Additionally, the funding has been use to revitalize orchestra and guitar programs, and provided instruments, band uniforms and music technology to students.
Jeanne Reynolds, Performing Arts supervisor for Pinellas County Schools, will also speak about a proposed bill for a Florida Seal of Fine Arts for high school graduates to recognize each student who has attained a high level of fine arts course work.
