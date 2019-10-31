SPC’s new partnership to help increase number of electrical workers

In collaboration with St. Petersburg College’s Workforce Institute, PowerTown secured a $367,500 Quick Response Training Grant from CareerSource Florida, which will allow the company to hire and train 100 new electrical workers over the next year.
In Florida, where tropical weather can regularly interrupt the power supply, electrical line installers and repairers are in demand. This state boasts the fourth highest employment level for this occupation in the nation. The median annual earnings is $54,050.
In addition, by 2028, there will be an expected growth of 4% for electrical line installers and repairers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Through this partnership, SPC Workforce Institute will design and develop the training program that includes multiple industry certifications. The partnership will also offer professional development opportunities beyond the core electrical worker training in areas including engineering, logistics, management and supervision, and project management.
From these efforts, the college intends to develop a multiyear apprenticeship program spanning various career levels.
For more information about the program, visit workforce.spcollege.edu or call 727-341-4445.