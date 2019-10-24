The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Stetson University College of Law recently created the Alliance for Advocacy and Philanthropy.
The Alliance is an initiative to engage the community and spark discussion through:
• Connection, by building partnerships and leveraging resources to enhance the common good;
• Education, by developing self-advocacy and institutional capacity through access to experts and educational opportunities; and
• Collaboration, by providing pathways for members of the community as well as students to become actively involved.
As part of the collaboration, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay will offer two paid fellowships each semester for students attending Stetson University College of Law. The two fellowships will begin in spring 2020, and students will gain an in depth understanding of community philanthropy and have hands-on experience in working with nonprofit organizations.
In addition, Stetson University College of Law is providing office space at its Gulfport campus for the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. Stetson also will provide meeting and conference space to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay at its Gulfport and downtown Tampa campuses.
The general public, local nonprofits, and corporations will have opportunities to take part in conversations during events held at Stetson University College of Law.
The partnership will include pro bono program opportunities for students to support Tampa Bay area not-for-profits. Faculty and students at Stetson University College of Law provide more than 30,000 hours of pro bono legal and advocacy services through various institutes, programs and centers, including the Veterans Law Institute, Center for Excellence in Advocacy, the Social Justice Advocacy Program the Center for Excellence in Elder Law, etc.