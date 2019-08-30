Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole awards nursing scholarships

SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole honored its most recent recipients of the club’s Colonel Mildred Imogene Butler Nursing Scholarship at their weekly meeting on Aug. 13.
The Kiwanis club awarded $6,000 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year to three students enrolled in the Nursing Program at St. Petersburg College: Elizabeth Chaves, Siera Kullman and Micaela Silverio.
These students are in various stages of their nursing degree studies. In spite of their challenging courses and class schedules, they have volunteered their time in various community service activities.
Col. Mildred Imogene Butler endowed the scholarship program in 2012. She passed away in 2015 at the age of 93.
She enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1944 following her graduation from nursing school in 1943. Col. Butler served as a registered nurse anesthetist in the European Theatre of Operations. She retired after 26 years in the Air Force, having served her country during World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
It was Col. Butler’s wishes that scholarships would be provided for study at St Petersburg College to qualifying students pursuing a degree in the medical field, preferably as a registered nurse. The Kiwanis Breakfast Club has thus far awarded 28 scholarships to students under this program.
For more information, call Club Secretary Lee Walters at 727-319-8343 or visit www.kiwanisseminolebreakfast.com.