The Florida Supervisors of Elections, comprised of the state’s county supervisors, will award $1,200 scholarships to three qualified students in 2020.
College students majoring in political science, public administration, business administration, journalism or mass communications; enrolled as a junior or senior at an accredited Florida college or university; and registered to vote are eligible to apply.
The scholarship application and complete list of scholarship guidelines, which includes requirements for letters of recommendation and financial information, are available for download at www.VotePinellas.com/Scholarships.
Scholarship applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, and should be submitted in the county in which the student is registered to vote.
Students who are registered Pinellas County voters should return completed applications to any of the three Supervisor of Elections Offices: 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater; 13001 Starkey Road., Largo; or 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
For additional information or to receive an application by mail, call the Elections Office at 727-464-VOTE (8683) or email VoterEd@VotePinellas.com.