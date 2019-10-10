ST. PETERSBURG — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Eckerd College announces the dates for open houses at its main campuses. Adults ages 50 or older with a curious mind are invited to attend.
The open house at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg will be on Friday, Nov. 1, 2-5:30 p.m., at James Center for Molecular and Life Sciences, 4200 54th Ave. S. This site will have programmatic elements throughout the event.
The open house at The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., will be on Monday, Nov. 4, 1-3 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. RSVP by Oct. 29 at eckerd.edu/olli. Click the Open House icon.
Pre-registered guests will be able to enjoy light refreshments as OLLI instructors and staff previews the winter 2020 course and trip opportunities.
OLLI is a non-profit, educational chapter organization, based at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg with several satellite locations and a supporting north county location in Palm Harbor.
Designed for adult learners across Pinellas County, OLLI offers a wide variety of classes, ranging from the arts to world events, social science to health, government to foreign languages, biographies to history, travel to Florida studies, film and television to science and technology, and more. There are no tests, no homework, no grades, and formal education level does not matter.
Open house attendees will learn about OLLI’s special events, international and local trips, and volunteer and friendship opportunities for life-long learners. On-the-spot registrations and information about membership benefits including discounted tickets for National Live Theatre, Metropolitan Opera and the Bolshoi Ballet at Eckerd College will be available on site. Adults with flexible schedules, retirees and semi-retirees should plan to attend, bring their friends, and expect to make new ones!
Adults unable to attend the open houses can visit eckerd.edu/olli/programs to get more information or to obtain a course catalog.