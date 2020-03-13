Pinellas County Schools and SPC keeping classrooms open for now

Florida’s state universities, including the University of South Florida, and Eckerd College are making plans to move to remote course instruction due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, Pinellas County Schools and St. Petersburg College are continuing to hold regular classes, as of March 12 anyway.
Pinellas County Schools has a webpage, https://www.pcsb.org/coronavirus, where it is keeping everyone informed about the latest information about the coronavirus. The district also is sending biweekly emails to families and staff to keep them up-to-date.
The district will be on spring break from March 16-20.
No schools in the district are closed; however, all field trips involving airline travel out-of-state are suspended. This includes all previously approved trips and those still in the planning stage.
High school athletics are governed by the Florida High School Athletics Association, a state-wide organization. The district is in contact with FHSAA and will let parents and students know if anything changes.
As to school closures, the Florida Departments of Health and Education will decide. As of March 12, they were both recommending that schools remain open, in part because public schools are the access point to critical social services for thousands of students and families.
The longer schools can remain open, the better, district officials say. One reason is that schools provide food for students who qualify for free or reduced lunches. However, if a school closes, the district can provide sack lunches to distribution sites, which would be determined.
If a school needs to close, families will receive notifications similar to weather-related closures, through phone call, email and SMS messages. Parents are asked to make sure their contact information is up to date at their child's school.
Meanwhile, the district is taking measures with safety in mind. Maintenance staff are cleaning and disinfecting all “touchable areas” at the end of each school day using a non-toxic germicidal detergent.
Common and high traffic areas have been prioritized and are being cleaned multiple times a day. Prioritized cleaning includes bathrooms, the lunchroom, the school clinic, common spaces, door handles, emergency bars on doors, etc. Staff is making sure that soap and hand sanitizer is available at all times.
Bus drivers are thoroughly disinfecting buses at the end of each shift using Clorox wipes. Drivers are wiping down front and back of seats, windows, handrails, doors and any touchable areas. Athletic equipment is being cleaned and sanitized after each use for games and practices.
The district’s general attendance policy remains in effect. However, officials say students who are sick should stay home. The district has suspended the attendance portion of the exam exemption policy for high school students for this semester only. All other portions of the policy remain in effect.
The district is using the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and asks that students or staff with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough, and/or difficulty breathing, stay home from school and contact their health care provider immediately.
If a student has symptoms while at school, they will be immediately separated and then monitored by an adult. A family member or emergency contact will be called to pick them up.
If a staff person exhibits symptoms, they will be asked to leave school and call their healthcare provider immediately.
For more information, contact your healthcare provider or the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
Students and staff are being instructed to do hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Students are being encouraged to wash their hands when they get to school, anytime they use the restroom and prior to lunch.
Staff also is teaching students about good hygiene and reminding them not to touch their face, nose or mouth. They also are being encouraged to cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow and to reduce hand contact. Instead of shaking hands, athletes are using elbow-bumps, head-nods, toe-taps, etc.
Families can help their schools by donating hand sanitizer or alcohol-based sanitizer wipes with at least 60% alcohol that are dye free and fragrance free. Donations of general purpose disinfectant in a spray bottle and tissues also are needed. Donations can be taken to your school’s main office.
St. Petersburg College
St. Petersburg College also has been closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, no determination has been made regarding any campus or college-wide closures. However, officials say plans are in place should that decision be made.
The college was on spring break, March 9-13.
All of the College’s 1,800 face-to-face and blended classes held on campuses have online capacity, officials say. Staff is working on a plan to minimize interruption of student learning should a campus have to close.
SPC is using disinfectant cleaners in all high exposure areas, including restrooms, cafes and areas where people congregate. All hand sanitizing dispensers are being checked to make sure they are full and functional.
All faculty, staff or students exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms are asked to stay home and not come on campus.
Two study abroad trips have been canceled — one to Japan and one to Italy.
The latest information about SPC’s plans is available at https://spcemergency.com/.
Eckerd College
Eckerd College announced March 12 that it would close campus residence halls beginning at noon, Wednesday, March 18. It is extending spring break until March 29. The extra week of spring break will give faculty time to prepare to deliver classes remotely, beginning March 30.
All students must leave campus by noon March 18, and dining services will cease at that time. Students who need help to find off-campus accommodations must complete a COVID-19 emergency accommodation waiver.
Students must take with them all academic materials for the semester, including books, laptops, as well as health information and crucial supplies. Students can leave everything else but their pets. Students who cannot pick up their academic materials by noon March 18 can email reslife@eckerd.edu. If residence halls remain closed for the rest of the semester, information will be provided about picking up possessions or having them mailed to students’ homes.
All College Program Series (including Presidential Events Series) and all future intercollegiate and club sporting events are canceled until further notice.
Academic advising, counseling services, career advising and many other student services will be available remotely. Information about remote services will be available soon.
When classes begin on March 30, faculty will be expected to maintain office hours and academic advising responsibilities. Facilities will be open; however, access will be restricted to faculty and staff after March 18. Faculty can get additional information by emailing Suzan Harrison, Dean of Faculty, at harrisms@eckerd.edu.
Staff is expected to report to work as usual. Anyone feeling ill should not come to campus but should contact their supervisor.
For the latest information, visit eckerd.edu/coronavirus.
University of South Florida
USF President Steve Currall announced that all classes would be transitioning to remote instruction for two weeks after spring break, or from March 23 through at least April 5. Students are encouraged to go home; however, those who live in residence halls may remain on campus if necessary. For information on housing, call Housing and Residential Education at 813-974-0001 or email housing@usf.edu.
All university-sponsored events on campus, at other USF instructional sites or off campus scheduled in the next 30 days are postponed or canceled.
Many normal university operations are continuing, including Student Health Services, USF Health clinical operations and university administration and staff functions.
All healthy USF employees are expected to maintain normal work operations, although some adjustments may need to be made on a case-by-case basis.
Any employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone directed to self-isolate by a medical professional or government agency will be put on paid administrative leave for the duration of their isolation. Anyone in self-isolation that would like to continue to work remotely may do so with the approval of their supervisor.
Employees choosing to self-isolate out of concern for their health or the health of others must follow normal work rules, which cover sick leave, vacation or other leave policies. Leave should be requested from their supervisor.
For the latest information, visit www.usf.edu/coronavirus.
