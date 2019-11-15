School District launches online communication tool
Pinellas County Schools recently launched a new online communication tool called Let’s Talk!, which enables anyone to submit a question, comment, concern or compliment 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Let’s Talk! will help the district track the quality of service to allow for continuous improvement.
To start a conversation, visit www.pcsb.org and click on the “Contact us” button. Or access Let’s Talk! directly at www.pcsb.org/letstalk. The launch will be limited to several departments and district offices at first, but more will be added in the coming months.
Let’s Talk! will not be used to address safety concerns. Any safety concern or emergency should be reported by calling 911 or submitting a tip to the Sandy Hook Promise Anonymous Reporting System or Fortify Florida.
In addition, the website has been redesigned. The overall organization is similar, but the website has a fresh look and new features. The updates should make the site more engaging and easier to use.
Pinellas schools, teachers awarded Splash! grants
The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $119,000 in grants to 65 schools within the District as part of the Splash! school grant program. The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12.
Four grants were awarded to Pinellas County schools and teachers including:
• Azalea Elementary, teacher Heather Williamson
• Madeira Beach Fundamental, teacher Natasha Coles
• Skyview Elementary, teacher Diana Colwell
• Walsingham Elementary, teacher Tiffany Livingston
Splash! grants encourage hands-on student learning through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities as well as engagement of the school community through awareness campaigns. Each school district allocates a portion of its annual youth education funding provided by the District to support the Splash! grants in their county.
Grants are available for freshwater resources field studies, water-conserving garden projects, community or school awareness campaigns and on-site workshops. Last year’s Splash! grants brought water resources education to nearly 10,487 students throughout the District.
For more information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SchoolGrants.
SPC to host free 3D Printing Workshop
CLEARWATER — St. Petersburg College will host a free 3D Printing Workshop Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the SPC Clearwater Campus, 2465 Drew St.
This workshop, powered by the Duke Energy Foundation Engineering in Energy Grant, will provide information about SPC’s Computer Aided Design certificate that prepares students for a career in the energy field.
Participates can create their own 3D-printed design during a hands-on CAD software demonstration. In addition, lunch will be provided.
For more information, email Lara Sharp at sharp.lara@spcollege.edu.
SPC participating in Gadgets for Good
St. Petersburg College is collaborating with eSmart Recycling to collect gadgets during the month of November to support children in the local community who do not have access to technology.
Through this community outreach program, old laptops, computers, electronics and tablets, regardless of their condition, can be donated through Nov. 22 at the SPC Seminole Campus, UP 192, 9200 113th St. N., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Gadgets also can be donated Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 20-22 at SPC Bay Pines STEM Center, 4723 Bay Pines Terrace in St. Petersburg, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Items ranging from computers, keyboards and printers to cell phones, stereos and even fax machines are accepted. For a complete list, visit https://esmartrecycling.com/materials-accepted.
If you would like to receive a Certificate of Data Destruction from eSmart Recycling, write your email address on a sticker and place it on the donated item[s].
Call 813-501-7768 with questions regarding personal data destruction.
For more information, contact Chad Mairn at 727- 394-6917 or Erica Moulton at 727-344-8043.
STEM specialist chosen to present to worldwide visitors
K-12 STEM Specialist Laura Spence was selected to give a presentation on STEM programs by World Partnerships Inc., the Tampa Bay regional partner of the U.S. Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program.
Pinellas County School District hosted a group of eight women from Argentina, Egypt, Estonia, Malta, Paraguay, South Africa, Vietnam and Zambia for the "Hidden No More" presentation on Nov. 4.
Spence shared information about Pinellas’ STEM Academies, which give students opportunities to conduct hands-on engineering design challenges, explore STEM careers, and improve teambuilding and leadership skills.
“Hidden No More” is the name of the International Visitor Leadership Program's initiative focused on empowering women leaders worldwide in the STEM fields.
Elementary teacher named outstanding science educator
ST. PETERSBURG — Amber Robinson, a teacher at Douglas L. Jamerson, Jr. Elementary, was named the 2019 Outstanding Elementary School Educator by the Florida Association of Science Teachers.
Robinson received the award Oct. 25 at the annual FAST conference in St. Augustine. The award honors educational professionals for their outstanding work and achievement in science education.
A 16-year educator at Jamerson, Robinson was recognized for her dedication to science and STEM excellence, while inspiring students and fellow teachers in her innovative approach to learning about and living STEM education.
Her contributions include developing STEM integrated curriculum that uses engineering as the link among the science, mathematics, and language arts components.
For the past two years, Robinson has presented along with her husband, Rafael (educator and author of The Super Sprockets STEM Club Trouble) at the National Science Teaching Association. NSTA is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college.
After school, Robinson co-teaches STEM with her husband. “Tipping Point STEM-ulating an Urban Arising” brings the Super Sprocket STEM Club to three schools within the district through a grant. The Super Sprocket STEM Club provides students with comprehensive skills built on problem-solving and real-world experiences.
Local students receive honors and scholarships
Dalton Damon of Clearwater and Elijah Green were among more than 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Damon, a graduate of Countryside High School majoring in sport management, earned the Charles & Mary Jane Spahr Scholarship. Green, a graduate of East Lake High School majoring in political science, earned the Lloyd & Mildred Hoffman Scholarship.
BW grants a wide range of scholarships to current students each year. Including named, merit and need-based scholarships, BW students received over $57 million in financial support from the University for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Erik Johansen and Alexander Beckers both of Clearwater were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Both attend the University of Florida. They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Educational performance series turns stage into classroom
ST. PETERSBURG — The Class Acts Educational Performance Series has been providing performances for K-12 students and their teachers for the past 27 years. Each show brings performers from all over the world and corresponds directly with Florida’s curriculum initiatives.
Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts took the program over from the city of St Petersburg eight years ago and now serves 20,000 schoolchildren annually.
Class Acts is a field trip to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater that teaches classroom subjects through a live theater experience. Participants enjoy learning language arts, history, world culture, science and math, as well as character building, creativity, critical thinking, respect and discipline.
Each show is $5, open to specific K-12 schools, also including home education students.
The new season began Oct. 30 with performances scheduled through May 5.
Each program is outlined by an Educator’s Resource Guide filled with pre and post-show activities corresponding to the show designed for further student interaction. Specific shows have a corresponding interactive workshop following the performance.
Several times a year throughout the season, the foundation hosts guests at a “Lunch and Learn” to observe the program in an effort to promote arts awareness and to garner additional support for scholarships and other program enhancements.
Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts has served 145,000 schoolchildren to date. It continues to raise funds to cover program costs, program enhancements, as well as admission and transportation scholarship.
For more information on becoming a member of the foundation or sponsorship opportunities, email membership@themahaffey.com.