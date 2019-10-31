The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security have designated St. Petersburg College as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education through the academic year 2024.
This designation recognizes the college’s contribution to meet the demands to provide a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce.
SPC is the fourth state college in Florida to receive the two-year designation for the Cybersecurity Associate in Science degree.
“This designation reflects SPC’s mission to provide academic excellence for our students. We’re proud to support the local growing workforce with skilled professionals to protect the cybersecurity infrastructure,” SPC President Tonjua Williams said.
SPC’s Cybersecurity Associate in Science degree addresses the critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills.
The CAE designation recognizes excellence in the institutional approach to cybersecurity, excellence of the academic program, broad inculcation of cybersecurity in all facets of the institution (including academic programs, information technology policies and broad awareness of cybersecurity issues across the campus), faculty and staff development and the institution’s outreach to the community.
For information, visit https://www.spcollege.edu/future-students/degrees-training/technology/cybersecurity.