The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Gulfport Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department and the St. Petersburg Police Department, is hosting the eighth annual Multi-jurisdictional Police Explorer Academy from July 27-31.
The academy offers youth insights into how law enforcement performs their duties and how law enforcement serves the community. The Academy will provide training in areas of ethics, weapons familiarization, basic investigations and much more.
The Academy is open to young men and women between the ages of 14-17. Participants must pass a background check and be enrolled and attending high school in fall of 2020.
Academy participants will need to be able to perform physical exercises. Waivers and photo/media releases will be required for all participants.
Youth will need transportation to and from the Academy. Shuttles from designated locations may be available.
The deadline to register is June 15. Only 50 seats are available. For more information, call Deputy Aly Extine at 727-453-7461. To download an application, visit www.pcsoweb.com/explorer-post-900.