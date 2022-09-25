LARGO — As Tropical Storm Ian nears, Pinellas County Schools announced Sunday that all schools and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and are tentatively scheduled to reopen Thursday.
County commissioners and Pinellas County Emergency Management will be activating shelters in preparation for the storm.
Special needs shelters will open at 6 p.m. Monday and additional shelters will open Tuesday morning. Because district buildings are used as shelters for the community, this will impact school district operations.
To support readiness at sites designated as special needs shelters, the following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. Monday: Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle School and John Hopkins Middle School.
All other schools and offices will be open Monday with regular operating hours.
After-school activities on Monday will be canceled so that families may make preparations and school personnel may prepare to open and staff shelters.
All sports and extracurricular activities will also be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday.