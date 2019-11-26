Seminole alumni plan world record reunion

SEMINOLE — Most members of Seminole High School’s class of 1976 are used to Jymi Walker’s crazy ideas.
So, this summer, when he suggested to close friend and former high school sweetheart Terri Scott that they organize a Guinness World Record attempt for Largest High School Class Reunion, she didn’t bat an eye.
“That’s just Jymi being Jymi,” she said. “He calls me up with this wacky idea and I agree to do it.”
Walker, the self-described “ringleader of the circus,” said he’s known for getting his friends and classmates “excited” about his schemes.
“It’s who I am,” he said. “I’m that crazy fool who came up with all the crazy ideas.”
His latest idea, the world record attempt, comes from a place of love for his SHS classmates, who are “like family” to him. More than 40 decades after graduating, he wants “to show everyone (his) love and appreciation for the school and the Seminole community.”
Scott quickly got behind the plan and joined him as a co-organizer of the event, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 12 p.m., at the Seminole Recreation complex. The event will also tie in with the city’s 50th anniversary celebration.
“It’s a big task, but I want all the Warhawks to come together and show their pride,” she said. “We want to bring the community together.”
Everyone who graduated from SHS, from its first graduating class of 1962 to the most recent class of 2019, are invited to participate, Scott said.
The current record for Largest High School Class Reunion is held by Bhashyam Rama Krishna and Bhashyam Educational Institutions in India. On Dec. 24, 2017, they drew 4,268 students to a reunion event.
“That’s the number we need to beat,” Walker said.
He fully expects Seminole to take over the world record. The school has more than 18,000 alumni and they’ve already connected with around 3,400 of them through the Facebook group for the event.
“We’re knocking on the door and we’ve still got a year,” he said. “I know we’re going to break it.”
Over the next year, the team behind the reunion will continue trying to reach SHS alumni.
“Not everybody is on Facebook,” Scott said, though the social media outlet has been a helpful tool for them. “We need to find other ways to reach people.”
They’re also looking for volunteers — from alumni representing and organizing each class’ attendance to non-alumni who might pitch in the day of the event.
“We’re going to need a lot of people for this,” Scott said.
Those interested in attending the reunion as an alumni or volunteer should email shscount@gmail.com.
Alumni are also invited to join a Facebook group for the event called “Seminole High School * Largest High School Class Reunion * Guinness Attempt.”