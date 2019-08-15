Clay, paint, markers, glue sticks. The rush is on to scoop up school supplies, including teachers who routinely go out of pocket to keep their classrooms stocked.
Pinellas County elementary art teachers learned about a program Aug. 8 that funds classroom supplies while also giving students to opportunity to become real-world designers.
Representatives from the Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office met with teachers during the District-wide professional development day at St. Petersburg College's Clearwater campus to talk about Kids Tag Art Pinellas.
This program, now in its fifth year, is a partnership with the Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office, Pinellas County Schools, and various community sponsors, including platinum sponsor Mid Florida Credit Union.
Fifth graders design their own front license plates during art class, with designs going on sale in time for the holidays. All proceeds from plate sales, plus donations from community sponsors, go straight to art teachers to buy classroom art supplies and fund art-themed field trips.
"Kids Tag Art Pinellas has raised well over $100,000 since its inception," said Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas. "We are proud to provide a creative solution to help our schools provide a quality fine arts education."
In addition to funding art classrooms, Kids Tag Art Pinellas is also a juried art competition. Retired Pinellas County art teachers select winning artists from each school. Winning artists will be invited to an awards ceremony in January 2020, where they will be recognized for their talent.
Kids Tag Art Pinellas is made possible by generous community sponsors, including platinum sponsor Mid Florida Credit Union, as well as Tag Agency of Pinellas, Direct Mail Systems, Bill 2 Pay, the Florida Heart Foundation, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and Lauren's Kids.
Kids Tag Art Pinellas license plates go on sale for $15 apiece in late November at www.kidstagartpinellas.org.