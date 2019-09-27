Pinellas Technical College is hosting open houses at its campuses in Clearwater and St. Petersburg to allow prospective students to tour the campus, meet instructors and attend enrollment and financial aid workshops. Students also will get a chance to learn about dual enrollment opportunities.
An open house at the Clearwater campus, 6100 154th Ave. N., is scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
The open house at the St. Petersburg campus, 901 34th St. S., is on Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30-7 p.m.
Pinellas Technical College offers career training programs, affordable tuition and financial aid for qualified students. Most programs can be completed in one year, or less. Students earn industry licenses, certificates and college credit where applicable and career counseling and job placement services are available.
For more information, call Lyn Johnson at 727-709-2335, email johnsonvar@pcsb.org or visit myptc.edu.