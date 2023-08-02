What parents need to know about 529 and Florida pre-paid plans
It’s hard to know exactly how much to save for college for every parent but one-third of a four-year program’s tuition and fees is a good place to start. Using the 1/3 of college education rule, that adds up to $45,120 for a private non-profit, $24,266 for a private for-profit, and $12,533 for a public state college. This might look like $400 or $700 per month, depending on how early you start.
As CEO/President of Clearwater’s Successful Portfolios LLC, Parker Evans, CFA, CFB with a senior at UCF, Evans knows a thing or two about financial planning for Florida parents saving for their kids’ college education.
Evans is a licensed Investment Advisor Representative with more than 30 years of professional experience in the wealth management business. An Eckerd College graduate, Parker is the former president of First Discount Securities Corp., a pioneering discount brokerage firm acquired by First Union Bank (now Wells Fargo) and former vice president at First Union, Smith Barney, and Fifth Third Private Bank.
Evans suggests you start by creating a comprehensive financial plan that includes saving for college. A Certified Financial Planner can help you create a strategy and develop a fiscal roadmap that includes a personal financial statement (compilation of your net worth and cash flow), investment goals, taxes, asset protection, college savings, retirement, and estate planning.
Once you have a clear picture of your financial income and goals, it’s time to tackle saving for college. Says Evans, “Start saving early. The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow and compound. Invest in a 529 Plan. The state of Florida sponsors two outstanding tax-advantaged 529 plans designed to help Florida families save for college: the Florida Prepaid Plan and the Florida College Savings Plan. A good resource is myfloridaprepaid.com.”
A 529 plan is an investment account that offers tax benefits when used to pay for qualified education expenses for a designated beneficiary. You can use a 529 plan to pay for college, K-12 tuition, apprenticeship programs, and even student loan repayments. If using a 529 plan to save for college, your savings will have a minimal impact on financial aid eligibility. When you enroll in a 529 college savings plan, you’ll need to select an investment portfolio from one of the choices offered by your plan. You’ll want to consider factors such as the age of your child and your tolerance for risk.
Parent and student testimonials range from “I had this program when I went to FSU and we started one for our daughter. It's fantastic!” to Krista Stanley, 2021 Teacher of the Year who said: “Florida Prepaid gave me the flexibility to pursue my associate’s degree at Indian River State College and then my bachelor’s degree at Florida State University. When I graduated from Florida State University in 2016, I had money left in my Florida Prepaid plan and used it to transition into the next phase of my life, teaching!”
Another option is a Coverdell Education Savings Account (ESA) if you want more investment options than a 529 plan. Says Evans: “Pick the next Nvidia or Tesla, and your college funding challenges might all be solved. That's easier said than done, of course.”
Involve your kids in the college plan early and emphasize the importance of saving. “Consider opening and funding a Roth IRA account if your child has a job with earned income (W-2). Roth IRAs are an underrated and flexible way to save for college,” says Evans. “Paid chores or an after-school job are also important and establish a good work ethic that will pay off after college.”
Evans suggests two other resources for funding your child’s college education. “If you encourage your kids to study hard, they can apply for The Florida Bright Futures Scholarship, a state-sponsored scholarship that can help pay for college. Money invested in competent tutoring might pay off big towards this goal.”