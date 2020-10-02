LARGO — Pinellas County Schools officials are urging families that are currently enrolled in the MyPCS learning option to continue with the platform for the rest of the semester, in an effort to gradually reintroduce students to the traditional classroom.
The recommendation came as the district opened its learning option selection process Sept. 30. This process will allow parents to reconsider their preferred learning option, which they first chose prior to school starting.
Families requesting a change should go to www.pcsb.org/learningoption and complete the form.
According to a press release, the traditional option will be reviewed for full-time in the classroom learning. No partial attendance or hybrid model will be considered.
Review of requests will be made at the school level by school administrators.
“Schools will review and fulfill requests from families in alignment with the guiding principles of a gradual return of students to in-person and/or online instruction while maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment,” the press release read.
The deadline for requesting a change is Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The district will reach out to families the week of Oct. 19 about their learning options.
Parents who wish to stay with their current option can do so without communicating with the district.
The use of face masks and covering will continue in the classroom and on campuses, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to move forward with Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
According to the press release, “the Pinellas County Schools Medical Advisory Group has continued meeting during the first month of the school year. While members are encouraged by the drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity rate in Pinellas County, they also emphasize that there is still an ongoing pandemic and we are also entering cold and flu season. The medical advisory group recommends that Pinellas County Schools continue requiring the use of masks/face coverings and practicing social distancing in schools and district facilities.”
COVID-19 cases
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise within the district, with more than 70 schools or facilities reporting infections.
Eight schools on Oct. 1 reported positive COVID-19 cases. Today’s figures include one student each at East Lake High School, Elisa Nelson Elementary School, Tarpon Springs High School, Clearview Adult Education Center and Clearwater Fundamental Middle School. The following schools reported one staff member as having tested positive: James B. Sanderlin, Cross Bayou Elementary School and Countryside High School. Fifteen partial classes and one partial bus have been quarantined.
That brings the total number of students diagnosed with COVID-19 to 98 and teachers with positive test results to 52.
In addition, three charter schools have reported positive cases, including two at Plato Academy Clearwater, three at Plato Academy Seminole and one at MycroSchool Pinellas.
Since Aug. 24, 71 schools or district facilities have students or employees who have tested positive. They include:
• Administration Building
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Belleair Elementary School
• Bauder Elementary School
• Baypointe Middle School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Blanton Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Calvin Hunsinger
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearview Adult Education Center
• Clearwater Fundamental Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• Countryside High School
• Cross Bayou Elementary School
• Curlew Creek Elementary School
• Cypress Woods Elementary School
• Douglas Jamerson Elementary School
• Dunedin Highland Middle School
• East Lake High School
• Eisenhower Elementary School
• Elisa Nelson Elementary School
• Frontier Elementary School
• Fuguitt Elementary School
• Garrison-Jones Elementary School
• Gibbs High School
• High Point Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• Hollins High School
• King’s Highway Elementary School
• Lakewood High School
• Largo High School
• Madeira Beach Fundamental School
• Maximo Elementary School
• McMullen Booth Elementary School
• Meadowlawn Middle School
• Mildred Helms Elementary School
• MycroSchool Charter School
• North Shore Elementary School
• Northwest Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Oldsmar Elementary School
• Osceola Fundamental High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School
• Palm Harbor Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Plato Academy Clearwater Charter School
• Plato Academy Palm Harbor Charter School
• Plato Academy Seminole Charter School
• Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Seminole Middle School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• St. Petersburg Collegiate
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs High School
• Tarpon Springs Middle School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center
• Westgate Elementary School