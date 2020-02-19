The Seminole High School boys basketball team had plenty to celebrate on Feb. 14. The Warhawks hit the game-winning shot with one second left to beat Palmetto High School 58-57 and win the district championship for only the fourth time in school history. Seminole moves on to the regional quarterfinals, where it will host a game Thursday.
Seminole High boys basketball team scores district title
