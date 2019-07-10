SEMINOLE — The Seminole Warhawks football program is raising money for the family of Sophie Delott, a member of the varsity boys football team who was killed June 28 after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding her bicycle on the Indian Rocks Beach Causeway.
The 17-year-old was the only female player on the team. She played on the team for two years, said Elise Kittrell, treasurer of the Warhawks Football Association Booster Club. According to MaxPreps.com, Delott played running back and free safety.
A senior at Seminole High School, Delott had recently enlisted in the Marines.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 69-year-old Indian Rocks Beach man in connection with Delott’s death. Neil Singhal was charged with DUI manslaughter.
The booster club announced its fundraising efforts June 29 when it shared a GoFundMe campaign benefiting the family to the Seminole High School Warhawks Football Facebook page. The club hopes to raise $20,000, which will be used for funeral expenses.
The boosters wrote, “In this time of need, we are pulling together to support this local family. Please consider donating. Any amount helps.”
They had announced Delott’s death to the Warhawks football community through the Facebook page earlier that day.
“Sophie was a Warhawk through and through,” they wrote. “She was a Marine. Most of all, she was our family.”
Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/m6xzc6-sophie039s-fund.