SEMINOLE — Tom Christy is no longer a member of the Seminole City Council, though you wouldn’t know that from anything said during the most recent council meeting.
His removal was automatic under a city charter provision stipulating that council members forfeit their seats when they fail to make three consecutive regular meetings. Though there was extensive conversation about Christy’s possible removal at two previous council meetings, no council member mentioned the subject on Dec. 13, when they held their final meeting for the calendar year.
Christy, 71, has missed all meetings and workshops since he suffered a severe stroke in September, but his fellow council members had voted to excuse all of his absences except for the last three.
Christy again was missing from latest council meeting, making for three consecutive unexcused absences. He could not be reached for comment.
After the latest meeting, City Attorney Jay Daigneault, who had been instructed by the council to contact Christy about his status, acknowledged he sent council members a memo prior to the meeting, outlining in general terms how situations involving members’ absences can be handled.
Daigneault also confirmed that he recently spoke with Christy, but he declined to relate any details of the conversation, which he deemed “private.”
Christy was elected to the council in 2020 after nine unsuccessful attempts, defeating longtime council member Jim Quinn. Now, his successor must be appointed by the council sometime within a 60-day period from the date the vacancy arose.
That’s the only stipulation in Seminole’s city charter about how to fill council vacancies, Daigneault said. The charter makes no provision for special elections, he added.
Asked if the council would come up with a short list of Seminole residents who might be considered for appointment to the vacant council seat, Daigneault said any such details would be up to council members to decide. The city attorney added that he intended to send council members a memo in the morning detailing the charter’s language regarding vacancies.
Christy, who had a year remaining on his three-year term, often clashed with various council members during the years he attended meetings as a private citizen. But he adopted a more subdued style once in office, and though he occasionally cast minority votes on certain issues, he hasn’t sparred openly with other council members at any recent meetings.
Christy previously served as a councilman in Tonawanda, N.Y., before moving to Seminole.
Nonprofit grants
In its only action item of the night, the council voted 6-0 to approve a list of area nonprofits set to receive city grants in fiscal 2023.
The approved grants range in size from $500 for 211 Tampa Bay, a help line connecting people in need with charitable assistance, to $20,000 for the Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s list includes a new grant recipient, Seminole-based Horses for Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County, set to receive $1,000. In total, the council will award $38,300 in city grants, the same as in the previous fiscal year.
Council members also heard a report from Justin Keller, a project engineer from Advanced Engineering & Design of Pinellas Park, regarding its assessment of the city’s stormwater infrastructure needs.
Keller laid out a long list of stormwater infrastructure improvements he considers the “low-hanging fruit” of a broader watershed-management program the city has underway. Items he recommended for the next two years — at an estimated cost of $1 million-plus — include pipe-lining work on 112th Street in fiscal year 2023 and pipe replacement work on 62nd Circle North and Grove Terrace in FY 2024.
Council members will have to vote to approve funding of the work before it can proceed, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said.
The council’s next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in City Hall’s council chambers.