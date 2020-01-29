Seminole kicks off year of 50th anniversary events

SEMINOLE — The city of Seminole celebrates its 50th anniversary of incorporation in 2020 with a full calendar of events throughout the year.
The yearlong celebration kicked off with a special presentation hosted by the Seminole Historical Society, in conjunction with the city, Jan. 22 at the Parkview Room in Seminole City Park.
The presentation, “Present Remembering the Past,” was created by Jeff and Sue Etter and narrated by Bob Grant. It touched upon the entirety of Seminole history from its native inhabitants and early pioneer families to its incorporation Nov. 15, 1970, and the growth that followed.
Michele Abramo, president of the Seminole Historical Society, told those attending the event, “Keeping true to our name, we’ve tried to create a presentation this evening of historic proportions.”
From the year 1970 on, the presentation covered Seminole’s history decade by decade, breaking down key moments and highlighting city leaders, businesses, notable individuals, civic clubs, events and schools. The presentation featured numerous old photos and newspaper clippings for the audience to enjoy.
In the months leading up to the event, the society searched for the “first” and “oldest” in several categories. Grant announced the organization’s findings of this search during the presentation.
Marilyn Mohney, a member of the society’s board, is the longest-living lifetime resident of Seminole, according to the group. The daughter of city founder Jesse Johnson, Mohney was born in 1931 and has lived in Seminole her entire life.
Society members searched through newspaper announcements to discover the first-born resident of the Seminole community — Melinda Auer, who was born at 9 a.m., Nov. 16, 1970, the day after the city’s incorporation. The organization was not able to find her for the event.
Members also recognized three businesses. The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s records show that its first and longest member is the Lewis W. Mohn Funeral Home, which joined the chamber Jan. 1, 1964, and remains a member today.
According to city records, Doudna’s Seminole Mowers, founded in 1967, was the first business to register with the city after its incorporation. Meanwhile, the oldest, continually functioning business in the Seminole community is Charlie and Millie’s Pizza, which opened in 1954 but is just outside the city’s borders.
The Kiwanis Club of Seminole, of which Grant is president, and the Seminole Historical Society will sell copies of the the presentation throughout the year as a fundraiser. Visit seminolehistoricalsociety.org for more information.
For a complete calendar of Seminole’s 50th anniversary events, visit www.myseminole.com/website/50th/50thFlyer.pdf.