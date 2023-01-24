With district tournaments looming and teams jockeying to improve their rankings down the stretch, nearby rivals Seminole and host Largo squared off in a boys/girls soccer doubleheader.
The boys tied 1-1, with the girls game seemingly headed that way after a scoreless tie at halftime. Then the Seminole starters, kept on the touchline against the struggling Packers, came on for the second half and led the visiting team to a 4-0 win.
“Now they think they have a chance. Now we have a war,” Seminole coach George Gomes told his players, alluding to the close halftime score despite his team entering that match with a 10-2-1 record and heavily favored over a struggling Largo team with a 4-11 mark.
In the second half, Katelyn Tallbacka had a hat trick to increase her goal total to 10, and Ellie Carrington scored her team-leading 20th goal. Carrington is a senior and Tallbacka a sophomore.
“She’s very intense,” Gomes said of Tallbacka. “She fits in with the seniors.”
For Largo boys coach Aaron Tallbacka, the evening was one of mixed emotions. After his team tied on its home field, he stayed to watch his daughter’s game. The family resides in that school’s district and his other daughter, Allison, captained the Seminole girls golf team.
“It was a tough spot to be in. It was tough to watch,” said Tallbacka, noting that he could not exactly root for the Warhawks while dressed in his Largo gear.
While Carrington, who had a combined five goals in late-season wins over Calvary Christian and St. Petersburg, and Tallbacka are Seminole’s offensive catalysts, the team relies on four solid defenders in seniors Jocelyn Markiewicz, Amelia Drischler and Lexi Behn, along with junior Abigail Tickett.
“Defensively, we’re really strong. We just don’t concede,” Gomes said. “We have really great senior leadership. They want to win.”
As for the boys, Seminole was 6-5-3 after the tie with Largo, which went to 7-4-4. The Packers got their goal from Fernando Silva, a free kick into the upper half of the net for his first of the season. Logan Grengs converted a pass from Adriel Zongua for the Warhawks’ goal.
The teams will not meet in the playoffs since they are aligned in different districts. A lot of them, however, are teammates on their club teams based in Largo.